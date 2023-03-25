Excluded. The Voice 2023: contacted to join the cast of last season, a candidate only saw the message a year later!

This Saturday, March 25, TF1 will broadcast the fifth session of the blind auditions of The Voice 2023. The opportunity to discover Ylazia, a candidate who should have participated in the previous season of tele-hook, as she revealed exclusively to Tele-Leisure.
Blind auditions continue in The Voice 2023. This Saturday, March 25, several new candidates will take to the TF1 tele-hook stage to try to turn the red chairs of Bigflo and Oli, Amel Bent, Vianney and Zazie. In search of new talents to complete their teams, the coaches will discoverYlazia, a 33-year-old young woman, already used to performing on stage. Singer, author and composer, the Nantes native regularly shares photos of the concerts she gives solo or with her hard rock group on her Instagram account. A presence on social networks which allowed him to be noticed by the production of the show.
The Voice 2023 : the production had approached Ylazia last year
As she revealed exclusively to Tele-LeisureYlazia did not register for the casting of The Voice, but was spotted by the production. The former maintenance agent had also been contacted to join the cast of the eleventh season of tele-hook, broadcast last year and won by Nour. But the young woman had not seen the message that the production had left her in time. “I was originally contacted for season 11 but didn’t see the message until afterexactly when I wanted to do The Voice, In fact. So there is no coincidence. I don’t believe in chance”explained to us the candidate, who did not want to miss her chance once again. “From there, I went through all the casting steps leading up to the blind auditions.”
The Voice 2023 : the choice “strategic” of Ylazia for her audition
To stand out from the other candidates, Ylazia gave everything with a very rock cover of the song Physical by Dua Lipa. A way for her to involve coaches in her universe. “I had chosen several songs and they all pleased the production. But we had to be a little more ‘strategic’ because for a blind audition, you really have to surprise the coaches and the other songs I had chosen. lacked evolution. I wanted to make a rhythmic song and highlight this side of me, the energetic, electric side”, told us the young woman. It now remains to be seen whether the jurors of The Voice 2023 were impressed by his performance. Answer this Saturday, March 25!