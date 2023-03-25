Expansion of regularization worries the automotive sector

Chihuahua.– The new concern for the automotive sector with the expansion of the decree to regularize “crooked” cars is that it will be analyzed to include vehicles that are not contemplated in this agreement because they were not manufactured in the area of ​​the trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), which would further complicate this phenomenon and reduce the prices of domestic used vehicles due to the oversupply of vehicles of a similar year and model, said Guillermo Rosales Zárate, national president of the Mexican Association of Vehicle Distributors. Automotive (AMDA).

In a statement, the AMDA pointed out that the new extension until June 2023 of the decree that regulates automotive smuggling announced Thursday by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador only shows its failure, since it is not possible that in a year and that this phenomenon has lasted for two months, in addition to the fact that nothing has been done to close the border to this type of units and they continue to enter by the thousands, benefiting only the mafias that control their introduction and commercialization.

The executive president of AMDA explained that from March 19, 2022 to March 21 of this year, one million 319 thousand 438 illegal units have been regularized, a figure above the million 132 thousand 751 new vehicles that have been sold between March of the year past and February 2023 (similar period).

“When the decree promoting the regularization of used vehicles of foreign origin was published on January 19, 2022, the president promised to help the people and put an end to this problem, the reality is that as a result of this program It has caused a series of frauds against the population by people and organizations that promise such regularization given the obsolescence of the Public Vehicle Registry to meet the demand and the phenomenon of smuggled vehicles has increased due to the omission of closing the border to this type of units,” he said.

Despite the more than one million regularized vehicles, there are now another million or more waiting for regularization or replacing those that have already been regularized but actually want to remain illegal, since no clear rules have been announced on what will happen either. with those who have not stopped entering Mexico and who are not regularized, the statement concluded.