Pentagon study reveals no evidence of extraterrestrial life

WASHINGTON — A study of Pentagon published Friday, examining reports of UFO sightings over nearly the last century, found no evidence of the existence of aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence, a conclusion consistent with previous U.S. government efforts to evaluate the accuracy of claims that have captivated public attention for decades.

The study by the Department of Defense’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) analyzed investigations conducted by the United States government since 1945 into sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more popularly known as UFOs. . He found no evidence that any of them had signs of life extraterrestrial, nor that the United States government and private companies had reverse engineered extraterrestrial technology and conspired to hide it from the public.

For example, he debunked claims that a former CIA official had been involved in managing the transfer of and experimenting with extraterrestrial technology, and asserted that an alleged 1961 intelligence community document on the alleged extraterrestrial nature of UFOs It was actually false.

Misidentification

“All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that the majority of sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification,” states the report, which was commissioned by Congress. Another volume of the report will be published later.

Over the years, US officials have struggled to find answers to countless UFO sightings, but so far they have found no real evidence of extraterrestrial life.. A 2021 government report analyzing 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories found no extraterrestrial links, but drew other conclusions and called for improved data collection.

The issue generated attention again last summer, when a retired Air Force intelligence officer testified before Congress that the United States was hiding a long-running program that recovers and reverse-engineers unidentified flying objects. The Pentagon denied his claims, stating in late 2022 that a new Pentagon office created to track reports of unidentified flying objects — the same one that released Friday’s report — had received “several hundred” new reports, but until now had not found evidence of extraterrestrial life.

UFOS, a captivating topic

The authors of Friday’s report said the purpose was to apply rigorous scientific analysis to an issue that has long captured the imagination of the American public.

“The AARO recognizes that many people sincerely hold versions of these beliefs based on their perception of past experiences, on the experiences of others they trust, or on media and online publications that they consider to be credible and verifiable sources of information.” , the report noted.

“The proliferation of television programs, books, movies and the large amount of content on the Internet and social networks on topics related to UFOs have probably influenced the public debate on this topic and have reinforced these beliefs in some sectors of the population. ”the report added.

Source: With information from AP