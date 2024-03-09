Humanitarian parole is maintained after a favorable court decision in Texas, USA.

Federal Judge Drew Tipton of the court of Victoria, Texas, decided this Friday that The humanitarian parole program for Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti will be maintained.

The information published by News 23 of Univision points out that the judge’s decision is based on the fact that the 21 Republican states that sued the federal government when this program began They could not demonstrate that the parole has brought them significant damages.

These states, including Florida, argued that the humanitarian parole forced them to spend millions of dollars on health care, education and public safety for immigrants; However, the judge assured that, on the contrary, in Texas, the state that led the lawsuit, Costs in several programs decreased after parole went into effect.

He trial against humanitarian parole which began in August of last year has brought a lot of concern to the citizens of these countries who hope to benefit from the program that allows 30 thousand Cubans, Venezuelans and Haitians to enter North American territory each month.

Recently, President Joe Biden’s administration assured that I would fight to maintain the humanitarian parolean initiative that has contributed to controlling the irregular migratory flow across the southern border with Mexico.

More than 357,000 people from Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela They have been able to immigrate to the United States legally since the implementation of parole in January 2023.

At the end of that year more than 67,000 Cubans had benefited from the program. However, there are still thousands of people awaiting approval and at the end of February it emerged that some 300 people They were waiting for their travel permits on the island.