There are almost 200,000 vehicles registered in the state

Chihuahua.– In one year, the Chihuahua Public Vehicular Registry (Repuve) reports the figure of 198,436 regularized vehicles, being the entity with the second highest number of completed procedures, reported Alejandro Holguín, state coordinator of the program.

The modules placed in Ciudad Juárez are the ones that accumulate 45 percent of the processes at the state level, he said, but regions such as Cuauhtémoc also present significant activity, in addition to the fact that several municipalities have already processed the resources derived from the collection of 2,500 pesos per unit.

So far, the amount of regularizations represents a collection of 496 million 090 thousand pesos, of which 223 million 240 thousand pesos would correspond to Juárez, according to the program’s operating rules.

Regarding the announcement of the extension of the program until June 25, he informed that no later than next Monday they will have a national meeting of coordinators where they will inform them of the details of the extension, as well as possible changes to the rules.

“So far they have told us that it lasted three more months, that’s what came out in the morning, but at the moment we don’t have anything specific, vehicles with letters may enter, but I don’t know,” he declared.

He recognized that the number of requests for procedures has dropped to 80 percent or more in most of the modules, because as an example, he said that in those that served 150 people a day, now 20 or 30 are served in the best cases.

496 mdp estimate of total collection in a program year

223.2 mdp would correspond to the border, according to the rules of operation