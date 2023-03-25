Senator from Morena proposed that judges and magistrates be elected by vote of citizens

MEXICO CITY, JANUARY 31, 2023.- Adán Augusto López, Secretary of the Interior, inaugurated the tenth plenary meeting of the Morena parliamentary group in the Senate. PHOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The president of the Senate of the Republic, the morenista Alejandro Armentapresented this Friday a bill to establish that the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF), as well as the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) are chosen by citizen vote.

“If he Executive power and Legislative is submitted to popular consideration, it would be fair that the Judiciary also

This proposal modifies the Constitution and two secondary laws to change the method of electing members of the Judiciary.

First, it reforms article 94 of the Magna Carta, so that it reads: “The exercise of the Judicial Power of the Federation is deposited in a Supreme Court of Justice, in an Electoral Court, in Regional Plenary Sessions, in Collegiate Circuit Courts, in Courts Appeals Collegiate and District Courts. The election of the Judiciary will be direct and in the terms provided by the electoral law.

While in the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, it reforms articles 12, 22, 106, 108, 109 and 207, in which it is mentioned that the magistrates will be elected on the first Sunday of June. Currently this election is taken by the senators.

“Electoral magistrates will be elected by relative majority and direct vote of Mexican citizens”

Meanwhile, in the changes to the Organic Law of the Judiciary of the Federation, article 179 is modified to establish that the definitive absences of the electoral magistrates of the TEPJF will be covered by the direct vote of Mexican citizens.