Experience excellence with LG OLED TVs

Do you want to acquire a Smart and quality television, which allows you to live an immersive experience while watching your favorite programs? Do not look any further ! LG offers you the television that satisfies all your needs with its LG OLED model.

Bringing together the latest technological advances, the LG OLED model is a very high resolution Smart TV that allows you to discover your films and series, but also your video games, as you have never seen them before, in particular, by means of its fascinating 4K screen and its innovation in broadcasting thanks to the Self-emitting pixels.

The result of several years of research and development, LG OLED television has various innovative features such as self-emissive pixels, the α9 Gen5 AI processor, or the ThinQ AI. Through this article, we will introduce you to the LG OLED Smart TV from all angles.

LG OLED TV, refined design and revolutionary quality

With its OLED model, LG offers you a refined and minimalist design that elegantly marries your interiors by embellishing them. La TV LG OLED is built on a slim yet sturdy design that blends seamlessly into your space. Whatever its location, this television will allow you to enjoy a very clear view and will guarantee you premium quality. In addition to its finesse, the LG OLED television is frameless, in other words its 4K screen has no borders to complete the immersion.

Beyond its aesthetics, LG offers you its range of OLED 2022 TVs called OLEDS, a real technological innovation available in two sizes, 55 and 65 inches. Indeed, with its Self-lighting pixels, this Smart TV differs from more conventional models that use backlighting. Thus, the self-illuminated OLED is based on pixels that light up independently, that is to say without any backlight coming to tarnish their brilliance. Now, dark areas are perfectly black with no flare or halo effects, because pixels turn on to display images and automatically turn off to display black.

Imagine a sharp image with unparalleled depth, but also endless contrast with dazzling dark colors and bright lights. Because, with no backlighting to lessen their impact, self-illuminating pixels are given deeper black colors for crisp contrast in every light. This gives visuals more definition, bringing out the subtle, true-to-life details you don’t usually see.

LG α9 Gen 5 AI processor: when beauty rhymes with intelligence

It should be noted that the OLED TV is compatible with Dobly Vision & Dolby Atmos content (more than 3,800 content available on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, etc.) for sensational immersion.

However, if the content is not of Dobly quality, the microprocessor α9 fifth generation OLED TV kicks in and activates artificial intelligence to enhance foreground and background objects to add natural depth and make colors spectacularly vivid and accurate. Also, if your content is low quality from the source, LG’s artificial intelligence (AI) and microprocessor will increase its resolution.

Thus, the LG OLED Smart TV has:

Ai Upscaling : which increases the resolution.

which increases the resolution. Ai Picture pro : which will recognize the background and the type of image and adapt them for an optimal experience.

which will recognize the background and the type of image and adapt them for an optimal experience. Ai sound pro : which allows to have a virtual sound of 7.1.2 (equivalent to a sound bar with 7 speakers + 2 twitters + 1 Subwoofer).

which allows to have a virtual sound of 7.1.2 (equivalent to a sound bar with 7 speakers + 2 twitters + 1 Subwoofer). Ai genre selection : which will select the appropriate mode according to each content and offer the best sound/image experience.

In addition, LG OLED TV has the latest version WebOS 2022 which allows you to benefit from specific accounts for each user with personalized recommendations. This technology is also based on voice control. Indeed, the OLED model is ready to answer you at any time, it can listen and display the responses of personal content. LG TV supports up to 22 languages ​​(146 different countries), thanks to To install LG ThinQ AI.

For parents, the OLED Smart TV incorporates the functionality « Family Setting » to manage children’s usage and viewing time, through:

Usage limit setting : which sets the time limit for television use.

which sets the time limit for television use. Eye care mode : which reduces blue light and protects children’s eyes.

which reduces blue light and protects children’s eyes. Volume Limit Mode : which limits and maximizes the volume.

which limits and maximizes the volume. Screen time report : which is a dashboard containing notifications of daily/weekly used screen time (by mobile app/TV).

LG OLED Smart TV celebrates 10 years of excellence

In addition, it should be noted that the LG OLED television has managed to win several distinctions at various international events in the field of innovation. Since 2013, i.e. about ten years, LG’s OLED model is ranked best TV in terms of innovation, design and quality.

Indeed, the LG OLED Smart TV has been named the best innovation for eight (8) consecutive years at CES. But also, as the best product for ten (10) consecutive years at the EISA Awards. The OLED TV is also the best design for ten (10) consecutive years at the IF/REDDOT awards.

In addition to its distinctions, several organizations like Eye Safe Display and TUV certify that OLED TV is « Eye Safe », i.e. harmless to the eyes. Thus, you no longer need to worry about the health of your eyes. You just need to fully enjoy the LG OLED experience.

Of course, OLED TV is an eco-responsible product and is part of LG’s green initiatives. To this end, its design reduces its environmental impact with SGS certification. Moreover, its manufacture has fewer parts and does not include any hazardous substances such as Cd and InP.

The packaging of the OLED model has the minimum necessary materials to be delivered to you in perfect condition in a recyclable cardboard box. The energy efficiency of this TV minimizes indoor air pollution while you watch it. Plus, when it’s time to get rid of it, you can do so with peace of mind thanks to its high recycling rate.

Ramadan 2023 promotions: don’t miss the opportunity, treat yourself to the LG OLED!

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, LG launches exceptional promotions on its household appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, but also its audio products. These promotional offers are valid until April 06, 2023 and their discount value reaches 40,000 DA.

So, you can take this opportunity to treat yourself to the 55-inch LG OLED TV, with its 4K quality with countless details, and whose price goes from 269,900 DA to 239,900 DA. Or, acquire the 65-inch OLED for a more immersive experience at the promotional price of 409,900 DA instead of 449,900 DA.

To enjoy your favorite programs with extraordinary images and sounds, LG also offers you a pack including the 65-inch OLED Smart TV and the S80QY sound bar at the promotional price of 484,800 DA instead of 534,800 DA.

