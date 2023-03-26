Infallible tips for succulents to grow healthy and lush

When it comes to include succulents At home, many maintain that they are preferred for their versatility and their adaptation to all types of scenarios. However, not everything is so simple and that is why certain tips must be taken into account so that they grow healthy.

One of the most important data to take into account for the health of our crassas is that they receive the necessary light. What they need succulents It is light in abundance but measured, six hours of sun a day.

Light is key to the life and health of succulents.

Do not minimize the issue of direct light in the succulents because they can burn in direct sunlight. It is advisable to introduce them gradually to full sun exposure or to give them a kind of shade with a transparent curtain.

Other information about the succulent plants What very few know is that although they love direct sun, it will be essential to rotate them often to prevent only one side of our variety from benefiting. Turning them will help them stand upright.

Cacti require similar care.

In addition, experts recommend that the amount of irrigation be graduated according to the time of year. During the spring and summer, they need much more water than when they rest in the fall and winter.

There are no worse things for these plants than excessive watering as it can cause the roots to rot. It is also essential to water the soil directly and soak the soil until the water comes out of the drainage holes.

Aloe Vera is one of the most versatile.

Although there is always talk of the resistance of the succulentsanother of the advice that specialists give is that never use a sprinkler to water them because that will cause brittle roots and moldy leaves.

The drainage for the crass is essential so that it does not rot.

It will also be key that they are clean and devoid of dust because that can inhibit their growth. Drainage is the last of the key points to pay attention to, as your container must have a drainage hole.