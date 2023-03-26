Ukrainian soldiers are rehabilitated in Stockholm: “Thank you Sweden”

One of the Ukrainian soldiers treated at Aleri’s rehab station in recent months is Andriy Shvets. He was wounded in Bachmut and describes the experience himself as “going off in the middle”. But despite leaving the battlefield with severe spinal cord injuries, he looks back on his contribution to the war with pride.

– There is nothing to regret. The most important thing is that I’m alive, says Andrij.

