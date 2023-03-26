Ukrainian soldiers are rehabilitated in Stockholm: “Thank you Sweden”

Shrapnel injuries, severe broken bones and spinal cord injuries from artillery fire. During the past year, around twenty Ukrainian soldiers have undergone rehabilitation in Stockholm after being injured on the battlefield in Ukraine.
– They have incredible drive. It’s not bullshit, they just drive and want to get things done, says physiotherapist Felicia Zetterberg, who has worked with the soldiers.
One of the Ukrainian soldiers treated at Aleri’s rehab station in recent months is Andriy Shvets. He was wounded in Bachmut and describes the experience himself as “going off in the middle”. But despite leaving the battlefield with severe spinal cord injuries, he looks back on his contribution to the war with pride.
– There is nothing to regret. The most important thing is that I’m alive, says Andrij.
Hear Andrij tell about the way back in the clip above.