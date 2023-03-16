Posadas: a woman was injured in a confusing neighborhood incident on the farm 181 | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday March 16, 2023 | 12:45 p.m.

A woman suffered minor injuries when she was attacked in a confusing episode by a group of people in Chacra 181 in the city of Posadas. It happened on Wednesday night and according to official sources it would be a fight between two families in which firearm shots were recorded.

The episode occurred around 8:00 p.m., when a 24-year-old woman stated that after having a discussion at the house of a relative of hers, she left the place towards her home. On the way, she was intercepted by at least five (5) men with whom, according to what the woman reported, she has had differences for more than 3 years.

One of them, holding a firearm, threatened to shoot her, but at that moment he did not achieve his goal, so they fled.

However, minutes later when the complainant was at her home in the mentioned farm, these attackers again appeared and began to throw stones and fire shots at the property, managing to injure a 38-year-old woman in the right leg.

After a call, the police arrived at the scene, but at that moment, the assailants, who have already been identified, fled through the corridors of the farm. In any case, several units together with the special groups of the Police mounted an operation in said area to capture the attackers.

For her part, the woman was transferred to the Ramón Madariaga hospital, where she was examined by the doctor on duty, who indicated that she had a wound on her right leg that will take at least 14 days to heal.