The province reopened the Juan de Garay Park police station

The provincial government, through the inter-ministerial operation carried out by the Ministry of Government, Justice and Human Rights, reopened police station No. 4 this Thursday, located in Juan de Garay Park in the capital city.

In this regard, the Minister of Security, Claudio Brilloni, said that “we heard the clamor of the people to recover the public space and put our police in their rightful place. For this reason, we continue with the implementation of the public policies of security, in a joint effort of all areas of government”.

“With this new dependency we are going to prevent the crime from occurring; that people recover this green space and come to play with the children, to take a walk and breathe the fresh air without fear of a criminal act taking place. We are here to guarantee people commitment, dedication and dedication to service”, Brilloni completed.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Socio-Community Practices of the Ministry of Social Development, Ignacio Martínez Kerz indicated that “together with the Ministry of Security, through the Santa Fe Más Cerca program, anchored in the Ministry of Government, Justice and Human Rights, He put together a schedule for the opening of police stations that had been closed. We did it with the 7th and 27th; the Colastiné detachment was given a hierarchy; the police station at the Sports Center was refunctionalized; and the transfer of the 6th and 6th police stations continues. the refunctionalization of Iturraspe and Perón avenue ”, he detailed.

“This reopening is the effort of all the ministries since it was a request from the mayor (of Santa Fe, Emilio Jatón), in the first meeting he had with Minister Brilloni, and from the neighbors.”

GIFTS

The act was also attended by the Minister of Government, Justice and Human Rights, Celia Arena; the Secretary of Public Security, Marcos Romero; the local mayor, Emilio Jatón; the provincial deputy, Oscar Martínez; the deputy director of Public Security Policies, Facundo Bustos; and the chief of the provincial Police, Martín García.