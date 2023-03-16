Filing of motions of censure, possible cross-party agreement: after 49.3, what will happen?

Elisabeth Borne has decided to engage the responsibility of her government to have the pension reform project adopted. The game of motions of censure now begins in the National Assembly.

And now? Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne finally decided to use article 49.3 of the Constitution to have the pension reform adopted. She thus engages the responsibility of her government, which could be overthrown in the event of the adoption of a motion of censure by a majority of deputies in the National Assembly.

Imminent tabling of motions of censure

The reform is now considered adopted, unless a motion of censure is passed. Oppositions now have 24 hours, i.e. until Friday at 3:20 p.m., to file such a text. It takes 56 signatories for a motion to allow a tabling.

Once tabled, the motion or motions of censure must be examined in the National Assembly within a limit of 48 hours. Depending on when the texts are submitted, they will be between Saturday and Monday, depending on the decision of the Conference of Group Presidents.

According to recent statements by the various groups and parties, three motions of censure could be tabled: one by the NUPES, one by the RN (which has already been formalized by Marine Le Pen) and another, transpartisan, which could be co-signed by the group Libertés, Independents Overseas and Territories (Liot), which has 20 deputies, as well as deputies Les Républicains. Deputies from Nupes, but not from La France insoumise, could also participate in this last motion.

Can a cross-partisan motion be voted on?

The possible cross-party motion appears to be the only one able to be voted on because it does not come from the RN or the Nupes, which divide certain opposition camps. To be adopted, this text must collect 289 votes, which involves all Nupes deputies (149 people), all RN deputies (88), all Liot (20) and at least 32 of the 61 Les Républicains deputies.

If this is the case, the government of Elisabeth Borne would be overthrown. Emmanuel Macron will then have the choice between appointing her again to form a new government, choosing another Prime Minister or dissolving the National Assembly.