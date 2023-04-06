Arrest request for repeat offender nurse for family violence | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday April 6, 2023 | 1:45 p.m.

The Investigating Court One of Oberá issued an arrest warrant for a nurse accused of beating two of his daughters on public roads. The person involved is a repeat offender in acts of gender violence, since in June of last year he was arrested for assaulting and threatening to kill his ex-wife.

In relation to the last episode, although it was registered on March 27, until this Tuesday the defendant continued to work under the orbit of Public Health with total normality.

For this reason, given what she considered judicial inaction, one of her daughters used her Facebook account to comment on what happened and the fear generated by her father’s actions.

“I wanted to make public what happened on Monday, March 27. My father hit my sister and me in the middle of a public road, a police patrol and an ambulance had to come and the Justice also does not want to do anything”, wrote RA, who is of legal age.

In another paragraph, he named his father with his first and last name, while questioning that “he is still free and working as if nothing had happened at the Samic Hospital.”

“Before, he tried to kill my mom and they just let him go. He has several complaints and nobody does anything, that’s why I make it public. I feel enormous impotence and I ask that something be done before it is too late and there are one or several more victims ”, he concluded.

The sister you referred to is a minor and suffered blows and abrasions.

After the publication of the young woman, Regional Unit II reported that the intervening court ordered the capture of the defendant, identified as Fabián A. (50), who at the close of this edition was a fugitive.

heavy background

In the middle of last year, the same nurse was denounced by his ex-wife.

“My life with him was hell. Violence and threats, but he always came out unemployed,” reflected the 48-year-old woman.

The couple lived together for 27 years and had four daughters, witnesses of the continuous violence against their mother, he said.

“He cheated on me and mistreated me, but he told me that if I left him, he would kill me,” recalled the victim, who in January of last year decided to end the relationship that was weighing her down.

But the man would not have accepted the break and began to harass her, to the point that in February he broke into her home and chained her. He later threatened her with a firearm, always according to her ex’s complaint.

In this context, the Family Court ordered the prohibition of approach, although it was not contemplated that the defendant resides in a house adjacent to the home of the victim and her daughters.

Meanwhile, on June 15, an act of extreme violence took place that led to the arrest of the defendant, although in reality he was not housed in a police station, but remained hospitalized at the Samic Hospital -one of his places of work- with custody police.

Regarding the event, RS (48) recounted: “I went for a walk and my ex appeared in the car with the excuse of talking about the organization of one of our daughters’ 15th, but in reality it was an excuse to force me to get into the car. I am sure that he wanted to kill me ”.

extreme violence

According to the victim, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the Villa Svea neighborhood, seven blocks from the Samic Hospital.

He specified that his ex is a man of great physical build, so he had no problem taking her by the arms and forcing her to get into the car. She also assured that she was pressing her neck.

“He didn’t even care that I have two cervical surgeries with implants. When I wanted to activate the anti-panic button, he took out my cell phone. We went down the highway with the car door open and at one point he wanted to throw me, but I grabbed his clothes. I struggled because he couldn’t breathe anymore, I don’t know where I got so much strength from, ”he acknowledged.

Arriving at the height of the hospital, the woman managed to grab and remove the key and the Ford Focus stopped, while her screams alerted several passers-by and people who were in the shops in the area.

In this regard, he commented that “a boy came up who saw what was happening and began to ask for help. More people came and a plainclothes policeman who helped me and restrained me. Immediately a cell phone from the Third Section, which is in front of the hospital, arrived.”

Prisoner but interned

RS (48) also questioned that his ex had been staying at the care center for an alleged four of arterial hypertension.

“He should have been imprisoned in a cell, like anyone who does what he did. But in the hospital everyone knows him and he has a lot of privileges, ”he claimed then.

He also mentioned that for a long time he endured mental and physical violence due to the threats he received.

In this sense, he said that “in May I denounced him because he threatened me with a weapon. The court ordered a search for May 23 (of last year), but in the end they only searched him on May 30 and found nothing. It turns out that two days before he told my mom that he had been notified of the raid. She says that she told her: ‘how silly if you think they are going to take my gun away from me’. He feels untouchable and that he can do what he wants.”

Due to his ex-wife’s complaint, the nurse was deprived of his liberty for almost two months, during which time he remained housed at the Samic, where he resumed his work once he was released.