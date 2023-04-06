Tinder is considering a subscription that costs $500 a month

Tinder is working on a plan that appears to be aimed at wealthy users. For 500 US-Dollar a month or 5.000 US-Dollar received per year That comes from one Fast Company report citing the Tinder CPO Mark Van Ryswyk out. This has confirmed that the company called the $500 subscription „Tinder Vault“ currently tested.

It is currently in the early stages. However, the name and the price could still change. When and if the model will actually be available is unclear.

Tearing tips included

Back in February, Reddit user SmithMano published screenshots of what appeared to be a Tinder promotion for Tinder Vault. Users would receive a special status and, among other things, priority in the feeds of other users. A “personalized concierge service” is also integrated. This acts as a kind of pick-up artist and gives users dating tips around the clock.