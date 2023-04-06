PIRATES Hanover criticize the exclusive online version of the Germany ticket at the GVH

Pirate Party Germany

Hannover (ots)

After the hacker attack on Üstra AG, it will only be possible to book a Deutschlandticket subscription for the period from June 1st. (1)

Thomas Ganskow (2), chairman of the PIRATES in SV Hannover (3), comments on this:

“This alone shows the vulnerability of the exclusive option of being able to use the Deutschlandticket digitally. It is very easy for all information about the subscription itself to be lost on a smartphone It is possible to revive the subscription by means of proof of payment. But that also involves a great deal of effort, such as the issue of paper tickets as before or a chip card, such as in Braunschweig from 1.1.24 (4) and from now on in the area of the HVV (5) or the KVB (6), there even with additional benefits, can be counteracted.

Because it is important that everyone can participate in all situations without barriers. The fact that the GVH did not take this into account in its decisions also excludes almost a fifth of the population who do not own a smartphone. (7) It is not uncommon for these to be people with little financial leeway who, if they are permanently dependent on public transport, for example for daily medical treatments such as dialysis. It is true that there are now considerations about introducing a chip card (8), but these considerations come far too late. You could have prepared for that since the plans for the successor to the 9-euro ticket became known.”

Dirk Grundke (9), deputy chairman of the PIRATES in SV Hannover, adds:

“To make matters worse, for example, the Üstra’s conditions of carriage require the passenger to provide evidence of the ticket payment. (10) If, however, the Üstra is not hacked, but the passenger, he is also the fool in this respect. But it’s enough to go into a check to come when the battery is empty and you can no longer call up the ticket.The usual EUR 10.00 for the subsequent presentation will also be due (11) and you have to go to the service center for this.

It is therefore good that all previous subscribers have a special right of termination until April 30th. is granted (12). If you don’t want to face the problems of exclusively online availability, you can also purchase a paper version from any other transport association, for example in Braunschweig, which is then also valid in Hanover. And of course this does not only apply to subscribers. The resulting loss of income, which should then also be noticeable in the lower compensation payments, has to be attributed to the GVH itself.”

