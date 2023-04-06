After Claudia, now “It’s Rosa Icela”: fences with pints appeared in favor of the Secretary of Public Security

In Mexico City, they reported the appearance of advertising that favors the current Secretary of Public Security (Twitter / @JJDiazMachuca)

With the characteristic colors of the party National Regeneration Movement (Brunette) and with the silhouette of Rosa Icela Rodriguez current head of the Secretary of Public Security, in the north and west of Mexico City, fences with the legend “Es Rosa Icela” appeared, which give indications of the aspiration of the federal official to become her party’s candidate for the Government Headquarters in 2024.

The black and burgundy letters, as well as the image that evokes the Secretary of Security, were painted on walls located both in the Venustiano Carranza and Álvaro Obregón mayor’s offices, however, as happened a couple of months ago with the fences in favor of Claudia Sheinbaum, it is possible that said advertising expands to the rest of the demarcations that make up the Mexican capital.

Although the appearance of said publicity implicitly implied an “uncovering” of Rosa Icela Rodríguez, up to now the official of the self-styled Fourth Transformation has not spoken in this regard, nor has she confirmed her aspiration to head the government of Mexico City during the next six-year term

On March 17, the current head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, rejected that she is going to pronounce on Morena’s “corcholatas” to replace her in office, however, the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has already mentioned a list of candidates for the candidacy in the capital and among them he highlighted Rosa Icela Rodríguez, whom he said he trusted very much.

The Secretary of Public Security “uncovered” herself as a candidate for the governorship of Mexico City with advertising in different city halls (@rosaicela_)

Although both Claudia Sheinbaum and militants from the cherry bench have assured that it is “women’s time“In Mexican politics, the appearance of the publicity of the security secretary in Mexico City unleashed a wave of criticism among users of social networks who, among many issues, highlighted that Rosa Icela Rodríguez has not yet concluded her duties as head of the Secretary of Public Security and is already campaigning to occupy another position within the Public Administration.

“She has no mother @rosaicela_ Unable to resolve insecurity and already looking for another bone”; “Another vase in campaign, this smells bad”; “And the electoral authority? And the complaint from the opposition? “Those are early campaign acts, Morena is a nest of cynical rats,” were some of the comments from social network users.

The appearance of the fences that support the aspiration of Rosa Icela as head of government occurs just a week after, as secretary of public security, she gave a press conference to speak about the fire at the train station. National Institute of Migration (INM) that it left at least 40 people of foreign origin dead in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

On that occasion, the pronouncement of the head of the Ministry of Public Security left much to be desired because, although she assured that there would be no impunity and those involved in the migrant tragedy would be punished, the proceedings carried out by the unit she heads have not been able to clarify the case nor has brought justice to the victims and their families.

The fences that support the presidential aspiration of Claudia Sheinbaum have covered every corner of the Mexican Republic (Photo: Twitter)

As with Rosa Icela Rodríguez, throughout 2022 in different states and municipalities of the Mexican Republic appeared fences and advertising who support the aspiration that the current head of government of Mexico City has to become president for the next six-year term.

Although Claudia Sheinbaum herself confirmed that she wants to be the next Head of the Executive and the first woman to hold that position in Mexico, the “advance campaign events” she has carried out have not been fully received either by public opinion or by the electoral authority itself.

Thus, in December 2022, the National Electoral Institute (INE) ordered the head of the capital’s government to stop the campaign on fences and canvases nationwide.

through the Complaints and Complaints Commissionthe Institute ordered the capital’s president to speak publicly, through her social networks or other media, to distance herself from the campaign that has been detected in at least eleven entities of the Republic, where the messages indicate “It’s Claudia”with the purpose of boosting his presidential aspiration.