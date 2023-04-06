I mercati azionari sono pronti per nuovi rialzi? Potrebbero secondo la storia

In our mappa annuale, friar 6 march il 6/7 aprile, si doveva assistere a phase ribassista also important. The event atteso is verified, and in some almost i listini azionari sono scesi anche a doppia cifra. Ora invece cosa attendiamos? A parer nostro i mercati azionari sono pronti per nuovi rialzi. Le statistiche storiche ponderate sulle serie dal 1898 ad oggi, evidenziano in this sense a probability higher than 80%.

The statistics per April

Only this month is positive, but when it combines the third year of the presidential cycle with the tenth year, it Potrebbe yield is greater than 3%. Il corso campione medio sees a lateral ribassist phase for the first 3/4 days of the Borsa aperta, for some time there will be space for a thin stream at the end of the month.

Il minimo raggiunto nei primi giorni di aprile, dovrebbe portare a una phase direzionale rialzista fino al nuestro setup annuale del 4 august. If the view does not fall short, and this will not accorgeremo ai varios step settimanali, da ora i listini azionari potrebbero will leave 10% around the end of August.

We proceeded by degrees

Alle ore 17:58 della giornata di contrattazione del 6 aprile abbiamo letto i siguenti prezzi:

Dax Future

15,774

Eurostoxx Future

4,267

Ftse Eb Future

26,775

S&P500

4,083.43.

C’è molta attesa per la pubblicazione del report sul’occupazione di domani. What we serve in merit? A parer nostro dovrebbe essere confirmato che alle porte non c’è una recessione, bensi un morbid atterraggio dell’economia. These potrebbe far exploded and priced at the rialzo. Only in the case that it comes to confirm a further strong and robust growth of the economy (with subsequent rials of interest) that I may leave forti venditese non proprio panico. A quest’ultima ipotesi diamo poche probabilità.

Mercati azionari sono pronti per nuovi rialzi?

How to regulate? Ecco i livelli che tenuti in chiusura di seduta giornaliera potrebbero far will continue the rialzista phase:

Dax Future

15,233

Eurostoxx Future

4,095

Ftse Eb Future

25,695

S&P500

3,909.

Segnaliamo la debolezza di Anima Holding (staccherà a Optimum dividend a maggio=0.23 per share) e NEXI, ma dai livelli attuali potrebbero also share for a rialzo di diversi punti percentagei. The condition for the next day is the tenuta dei minimi di oggi in chiusura di seduta.

consigliata lettering

Per un giardino da far envidia ai followers su Instagram e ai vicini arrivano 1.800 euro dall’Agenzia delle Entrate: occhio ai termini!