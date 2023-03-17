NAFTA Didn’t Create Better Jobs or More Opportunities: Hilary Clinton

Merida, Yuc. Hillary Clintonwho was Secretary of State in the government of Barack Obama, was emphatic: “In the negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) there was a lack of balance, we did not see a real policy to try to create better jobs and generate opportunities”.

And although NAFTA was signed by George Bush Sr., who was responsible for the implementation of the Treaty was precisely Bill Clintonfor which Hillary experienced the effects of NAFTA in the front row, as first lady and later as a senator, secretary of state and candidate for the presidency of USA.

It is 2023, almost three decades have passed since the implementation of the agreement and thus begins its participation in the 84 Bank Convention. It is not the first time that she has spoken to bankers about Mexicobut the first one in which he pauses to say that there was a lack of balance in that NAFTA negotiation.

“It was a very good step for all three countries, but it caused political setback and was used as an electoral issue. There were no proposals, but the finger was pointed” at the person who negotiated the Agreement.

And he recognizes that it depends on who is in the White House it is how the agreements arising from NAFTA have been handled.

“I believe that if we talk about having a president who has made NAFTA, trade issues, a problem —he talks about donald trump—, the challenge that we have to solve is to analyze to what extent this benefits each one of those who are involved, ”said the Democrat.

And he stated: “I would like to see leaders on both sides of the borders to generate ideas, that it is not just an American problem. I think we should be thinking about creating solutions.”

Then Clinton spoke about politics, the economy, and assured that the United States economy is doing well, but “there will be a continuous review of federal deposits and everything will depend on who is going to be president in 2025.”

He recognized that his country’s policy is severely damaged, since the policy of destruction has damaged his decision-making power.

rrg