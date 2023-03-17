The Wire actor Lance Reddick has died

Actor Lance Reddick, known from the US hit series “The Wire” and the action film series “John Wick”, is dead. The 60-year-old died “suddenly of natural causes” this morning (local time), his agent Mia Hansen explained. According to the website TMZ, Reddick was found dead at his home in Studio City, in the greater Los Angeles area.

Reddick played police officer Cedrick Daniels in the HBO series The Wire, about drug gang rivalries in the US city of Baltimore. In the John Wick movies starring Keanu Reeves, Reddick played the receptionist at a hitman hotel. Reddick also starred in the 2021 film Godzilla vs. Kong and in the series Bosch and American Horror Story. He became known through the HBO prison series “Oz – Hell Behind Bars”.

Just a year and a half ago, actor Michael K. Williams, also known from “The Wire”, died at the age of 54. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment on September 6, 2021, the cause of death being a drug overdose, according to coroners.