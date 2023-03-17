They sent him the dismissal telegram and 2 days later he took revenge by stealing from his own work

A 32-year-old man was arrested after breaking into his own work, 2 days after being fired. The former employee decided to take revenge on the owners of the place where he had worked, entered the store using his own key and escaped with 30,000 pesos, but everything was filmed.

The unusual event occurred on March 1 at the Aromas confectionery, located diagonally 73 between 36 and 26. That day the owners of the premises arrived to start a day like any other, but they immediately found that a metal box in which they kept money was missing and so they decided to review the recordings from the security cameras.

According to investigators, the owners discovered that someone had broken in and soon identified their own employee. The man had been notified 2 days before that in 30 days he had to leave his job and, as revenge, he decided to enter to steal.

As can be seen in the images that you accessed 0221.com.arthe defendant used a set of keys to stealthily enter the place and get the money. “Despite not being in charge, that day he volunteered to close the business, that’s why he had access to it,” said one of the agents involved in the investigation and explained that those were the ones he used to enter the place.

The cameras captured him thus taking the money and escaping moments later through the front door itself. After verifying his identity, then, the Prosecutor’s Office No. 8 requested his arrest and the person involved was arrested at his home of 35 between 18 and 19.

Detectives seized a wool hat and sneakers that were used at the time of the robbery. Both garments will serve as evidence against you. Now he is accused of the crime of “aggravated theft under the modality of unfaithful employee.”