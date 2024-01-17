The first session of the UN Security Council marks 78 years

MIAMI. – He Security Council of the UN began to meet on January 17, 1946, making it 78 years in office. The first session was held at Church House, Westminster, London.

Created in 1945, the United Nations currently has 193 member states. The organization was formed in order to play a key role in the protection of human rights and the defense of international law.

To date, the Security Council is permanently installed at the headquarters of the HIM In New York. His main responsibility is to maintain international peace and security. However, it has other functions: fostering friendly relations between nations; cooperate in the solution of international problems and in the development of respect for the human rights; as well as serve as a center that harmonizes the efforts of nations.’

The United Nations indicates: “The Security Council has 15 members and each member has one vote. In accordance with the Charter, all UN Members agree to accept and carry out the decisions of the Security Council. This is the only UN body whose decisions Member States, in accordance with the Charter, are obliged to comply with.”

Members of the Security Council

The UN Security Council has 15 members, some permanent and others rotating. Among the permanent members are China, USA, France, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Russia.

“A State that is a Member of the United Nations, but not of the Security Council, may participate, without the right to vote, in its deliberations when the Council considers that the interests of that country are affected,” indicates the UN.

In early January of this year, Nicolas de Rivière, of France, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council, said that during the first month of 2024 the body will focus on Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and “other hotspots.”

In his national capacity, de Rivière condemned the attacks committed by the Houthis in the Red Sea and stressed the need to protect maritime transport by all means.

On January 10, the UN Security Council demanded an “immediate” end to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea “that impede international trade and undermine navigational rights and freedoms, as well as peace and security.” security of the region”.

Source: United Nations / National Geographic