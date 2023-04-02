Boca reacted: unappealable win over Barracas

the greeting of “pol” fernández with villa, after scoring the third

Boca had the reaction he needed. With a great performance, perhaps the best so far in this Professional League, they thrashed Barracas Central 3-0, with Mariano Herrón taking over after Hugo Ibarra was fired.

It took a while for “Xeneize” to resolve their commitment at the Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia stadium with goals against Agustin Dáttola (28), Luca Langoni (33) and captain Guillermo “Pol” Fernández (41), one of the high points in its operation.

The victory, in addition to sustaining him in the local tournament, meant a positive sign before his debut in the Copa Libertadores, which he will assume next Thursday against Monagas in Venezuela, again with the Reserve coach on the substitute bench.

Boca, with 14 units, remained seven behind the leader River and ended a streak of three dates without winning after the tie with Defensa y Justicia and the defeats against Banfield and Instituto de Córdoba.

Mariano Herrón was very active on the lime line to prop up a team structured in a 4-3-3 with the Colombian Sebastián Villa and Luca Langoni wide open in search of breadth in attack.

Boca finished settling in after a quarter of an hour of play against a rival who was disorderly under pressure and based on the push of Facundo Mater from the right or on the inspiration of a devalued Ricardo Centurión on the opposite band.

After insinuating with his first visits to Andrés Desábato’s area, Boca arrived at the opening with the vision of “Pol” Fernández, who put Darío Benedetto in a goal situation with an empty pass. The “Pipa” defined crossed before the goalkeeper and had the complicity of Dáttola so that the ball corrected its course and entered the goal.

The goal strengthened Boca, consolidated the trend of the game and made possible the premature definition of the game. Villa, in the version of his best days, was unbalancing on the left side and served Langoni’s second goal with the stainless formula overflow-centre back.

The high confidence of Herrón’s team was exposed in the collective play for the third goal, in which Villa, Benedetto and “Pol” Fernández participated, who was in charge of the sentence with a precise left-footed shot as he entered the area.

Barracas, with his weakest average after four games without victories, did not hit any reaction, apart from the changes ordered by his coach Rodolfo De Paoli. The game was always an abyss both on the scoreboard and in the game.

Boca lowered its intensity in the second half but without losing the image of a recovered team, with a good touch and ability to accelerate when spaces appeared in the opponent’s field.

he reached in and rotated

Herrón started early with the rotation of soccer players already thinking about the Copa Libertadores.

Luca Langoni, with a blow, did not come out in the second half and Benedetto left the court at 16 minutes, shortly before Villa (19) and Guillermo “Pol” Fernández (20) lost their chance for the fourth.

The Boca captain also left the field with a slight bruise, but not before expressing his commitment to the team, by throwing himself to the ground to recover a ball, which earned him a yellow card.

The last 15 minutes were consumed with a more withdrawn Boca, careful to keep the fence at zero and waiting for what their freshest players could generate (Briasco, Merentiel, Romero and “Equi” Fernández).

Without more emotions, the end left as good news the recovery of the level of several of the footballers before the start of the international season.

Mariano Herrón was the great winner of the afternoon and given the lack of definition of Ibarra’s successor, the question is becoming more and more vigorous: does he continue?

On Thursday he starts his cup tour in Venezuela. The group travels on Wednesday at noon