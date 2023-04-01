What will be the brazen advertising lie in 2023?

Same pack, less content and price increase? That sounds like an advertising lie. Consumers can now report these and more.

This year the Golden Cream Bag will be awarded again. The negative price of the non-profit association foodwatch honors the foods that clearly do not keep their advertising promises.

The nominees for the Golden Cream Puff were suggested by consumers, among others. If they feel misled by the manufacturers, they can submit the relevant products to the foodwatch website (www.schummelmelder.de/#c88856).

So far, products from manufacturers such as funnyfrisch, Meßmer, Niedderegger and Lidl’s own brand Milbona have been nominated for the 2023 Golden Cream Bag.

In addition to a photo, the proposal should also be described in as much detail as possible why the product deserved the negative price. Foodwatch then evaluates the proposals submitted, checks the information and uses this to create an official list of candidates. With the help of these, consumers can then select the product that they feel most betrayed by.

Golden cream puff of the past years

The winners of the golden cream puff in the past years: