The IAPA asks Russia to release a US journalist.

The Inter-American Press Association (SIP) called for the immediate release of US journalist Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia and accused of spying for the US government.

“Gershkovich’s detention while on duty represents a worrying blow to press freedom,” said IAPA President Michael Greenspon, global director of Print Licensing and Innovation at The New York Times.

Gershkovich, 32, who has worked for The Wall Street Journal newspaper since January 2022, previously worked for the AFP agency and the Moscow Times newspaper and was a press assistant for The New York Times. The Biden government has also already requested his freedom.