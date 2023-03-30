Banxico increases interest rate to 11.25 points

Juarez City.- As expected, Banco de México increased the target for the interbank interest rate by 25 basis points this day, from 11 to 11.25 points.

Through a statement, Banxico reported that with this action, the rate of increases is reduced and the monetary policy stance adjusts to the trajectory required for inflation to converge to its 3 percent target within the forecast horizon.

He added that the Governing Board will closely monitor inflationary pressures, as well as all the factors that affect the forecast trajectory for inflation and its expectations.

“Banco de México will remain attentive to the evolution of events in international financial markets and any possible impact on the local financial system,” he said.