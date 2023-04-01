Ideal to accompany mate: easy and practical recipe for the richest glazed donuts

If you are one of those who is always thinking of something delicious to accompany the mate, this recipe for glazed donuts It will come to you like a glove. Once you learn how to make them, you’re going to bypass the bakery.

A recipe that everyone likes.

Caseritas, crunchy and very delicious, are glazed donuts They are the perfect sweet accompaniment at mate or tea time. Its soft flavor and its spongy dough on the inside and crunchy on the outside give it the touch of perfection to this recipe that is the favorite of many Argentines.

For these donuts you will need: 125 cc of milk, 10 gr. of sugar, 150 gr. of flour, 4 eggs and 2 whites, 125 gr. butter, 300 gr. of sugar, lemon juice and a pinch of salt. 125 cc of water will also be used, then another 100 cc. and also another 100 cc. more, but boiling.

Procedure

To start doing these rosquitas, you are going to put the milk, the 100cc of water, the butter, the salt and the sugar, all together, in a pot. When it comes to a boil, add flour at once and mix well. It will look like a paste, but it should be without lumps. This procedure is known as bomb mass.

The donuts are assembled with the bomb dough.

Once the dough is very homogeneous, take it out and transfer it to a bowl and add the eggs, one by one, while stirring to integrate. Although at first it seems to separate, you have to keep stirring and little by little it will integrate.

A delicacy that goes well with everything.

Once the dough is smooth, we are going to place it in a sleeve to form our rosquitasin the shape of a ring, on a buttered dish. The donuts will be cooked in the oven over moderate heat, about 180º, for about 10 minutes, approximately.

For the glaze

for our glazed donuts they are perfect, you need the glaze that will give it the final touch.

To do this, you are going to boil the sugar with the water until it takes a thread point. Meanwhile, you beat the egg whites until stiff.

When the syrup is ready, you are going to overturn it little by little on the clear thread-like shapes without stopping beating. This will result in a perfect Italian meringue.

Once the glaze dries, the donuts are snow covered.

Without stopping beating, you add lemon juice, and once the meringue is ready, you add the boiling water.

To add the meringue to the donuts, place it on a plate or bowl and submerge the donuts in the mixture.

Then, sprinkle with powdered sugar, and let it dry on a plate.