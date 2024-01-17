DeSantis assures that he continues to be a threat to his rivals

MIAMI .- Despite coming in a distant second place in the Iowa caucuses, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis does not give up and continues to show his confidence as a Republican presidential candidate.

DeSantis assured Tuesday that his opponents see him as a “threat” and that is why they have spent millions of dollars “attacking” him.

“Until now, They have spent almost 50 million dollars against me in this presidential election campaign,” the Republican governor said during a public meeting with CNN.

“That’s more than I’ve spent against Joe Biden and Donald Trump together. They wouldn’t do that unless they didn’t see me as a threat,” she said in his television appearance.

DeSantis: “Me friend”

DeSantis referred to President Biden and former President Trump as two politicians who fear his arrival in Washington “to be an agent of change.”

He also criticized Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who, according to her communications director, Andrew Romeo, spent $24 million “on false negative ads” against him.

Unofficial figures indicate that the Republican presidential candidates would have invested around 300 million dollars in advertising in this presidential nomination cycle.

Most of that money comes from super PACs and outside groups, which have favored Haley in the order of $62.8 million and DeSantis with $54.8 million.

DeSantis addressed supporters Monday night in Des Moines, Iowa, after losing to Trump. “He said he was in the presidential race.”long-term” and that he would not allow himself to be “intimidated by the attacks.”

What’s coming

The head of Tallahassee stressed that he will now focus his efforts on key states such as New Hampshire and South Carolina, while voices are growing about the relevance of DeSantis remaining in the presidential race.

The next election will be in New Hampshire, where the primaries will be held next Tuesday. According to some polls, Haley has surpassed DeSantis in the Granite State and has gotten closer to Trump, who continues to lead the preference of Republican voters.

Former President Trump won a record victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, with 51% of the vote, while DeSantis could only muster 21% and Haley 19%.

Trump’s victory affirmed his control of the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.