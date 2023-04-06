Habeck’s nuclear power plant statement makes waves: “Green double standards unparalleled”

“It doesn’t get much more hypocritical than that,” comments the state chairman of the CDU Rhineland-Palatinate, Christian Baldauf, on the recent statements by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens). He had found in the “world” that the operation of nuclear power plants in the Ukraine was “okay”, after all they were “built” and “safe”.

Christian Baldauf: “Now Robert Habeck should please explain why the remaining power plants in Germany can no longer be operated. They are also built, safe – and offer clean energy for a transitional period, which we need right now.”

Baldauf on Habeck’s nuclear power plant statement: “green double standards unparalleled”

Baldauf described Habeck’s attitude as “unparalleled green double standards”. Robert Habeck once again presents himself as a turncoat. “He wants to impose massive costs on our citizens with his heating chaos and constant new bans, while nuclear energy seems to be okay elsewhere. How much is the green moral compass really worth?”

Shortly before the planned end of nuclear power in Germany, Baldauf calls on the federal government to return to a non-ideological energy policy that is open to all technologies. Nuclear power must continue to play a role in Germany’s energy strategy in the future. In addition to the expansion of renewables, Baldauf is also committed to the construction of new, ultra-modern power plants in Germany. This could be online in eight to ten years.

“We must seriously think about the research and development of state-of-the-art nuclear power plants”

