Habeck’s nuclear power plant statement makes waves: “Green double standards unparalleled”

“It doesn’t get much more hypocritical than that,” comments the state chairman of the CDU Rhineland-Palatinate, Christian Baldauf, on the recent statements by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens). He had found in the “world” that the operation of nuclear power plants in the Ukraine was “okay”, after all they were “built” and “safe”.
Christian Baldauf: “Now Robert Habeck should please explain why the remaining power plants in Germany can no longer be operated. They are also built, safe – and offer clean energy for a transitional period, which we need right now.”
Baldauf on Habeck’s nuclear power plant statement: “green double standards unparalleled”
Baldauf described Habeck’s attitude as “unparalleled green double standards”. Robert Habeck once again presents himself as a turncoat. “He wants to impose massive costs on our citizens with his heating chaos and constant new bans, while nuclear energy seems to be okay elsewhere. How much is the green moral compass really worth?”
Shortly before the planned end of nuclear power in Germany, Baldauf calls on the federal government to return to a non-ideological energy policy that is open to all technologies. Nuclear power must continue to play a role in Germany’s energy strategy in the future. In addition to the expansion of renewables, Baldauf is also committed to the construction of new, ultra-modern power plants in Germany. This could be online in eight to ten years.
“We must seriously think about the research and development of state-of-the-art nuclear power plants”
“We already have to think about every possibility of generating energy today – we should also produce every kilowatt hour that we can produce CO2-free. It will depend on the right mix when it comes to energy supply. A responsible and honest handling of nuclear energy is therefore important. We have to seriously think about the research and development of state-of-the-art nuclear power plants,” says Baldauf, who is in contact with the scientists at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).
Economics Minister Habeck indicated after a meeting with the Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushshtenko that Ukraine would stick to nuclear power. He said that it was “okay” with him, as long as the safety of the nuclear power plants was guaranteed. In an interview with the news channel “WELT”, Habeck then said on the second day of his visit to Ukraine: “Ukraine will stick to nuclear power. That’s perfectly clear – and that’s fine too, as long as things run safely. You are built.”