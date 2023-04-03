ALGERIAN NAVY: The 1st corvette Al-Moutassadi docks at the port of Algiers

NATIONAL DEFENSE – The Algerian Navy strengthens its naval arsenal. Today, Monday April 3, 2023, the first heavy corvette from the Serie Al Moutassadi arrived at theAdmiralty of Algiers. This al-Moutassadi-class corvette has hull number 940. Its official reception ceremony should take place in the next few days.

Furthermore, this is the first copy of a batch of six (6) ships that the national navy has ordered. Some of these ships will be built in Algeria. Before docking at the port of Algiers on April 3, the heavy corvette Al-Moutassadi had, at the beginning of March, stopped in Malaysia.

What are the advantages of the Al-Moutassadi corvettes?

According to the specialized site menadefense.net, Algeria has ordered six (6) Al-Moutassadi class ships. These were built on the basis of Type 056 corvettes with an extension of six (6) meters. In addition, they have more modern equipment.

Thus, the Al-Moutassadi corvette includes a air defense system short-range HHQ-10 similar to the American RIM-116 RAM and capable of firing 24 missiles. In addition, the warship has the other assets following:

One (1) 76.2mm H/PJ-26 cannon;

Two (2) 30 mm cannons;

C-802A anti-ship missiles;

Anti-submarine rocket launchers;

324 mm torpedo launchers.

This set of equipment is ordered via the Radar Smart-S of Thales or its Chinese copy, reveals the same source.