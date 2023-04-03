Won’t you leave CDMX? Throw yourself into the nocturnal picnics of the Bosque de Chapultepec

Didn’t they give you a vacation or you just don’t have much money to leave the city? Don’t worry sopilectora/sopilector, here we tell you how you can participate in the nocturnal picnics that will be organized in the Bosque de Chapultepec of the CDMX during this Holy Week.

The nocturnal picnics of the Chapultepec Forest

It was the very social networks of the Bosque de Chapultepec in Mexico City that announced this past Sunday, April 2, that will organize some evening picnics during this Holy Week.

PHOTO: TERCERO DÍAZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM // Nighttime picnics in the Bosque de Chapultepec during Holy Week.

yes it was on his official Twitter account who made it known that starting this coming Tuesday the 4th and until Saturday the 8th of April 2023 Night picnics will be held as part of the activities that will take place this week in the famous “Lungs of CDMX.”

How can they participate?

If you feel like having a good time without leaving Mexico City, spending little money and enjoying incredible nights in one of the most special green spaces in the capital, you have to know that the night picnics will be organized this Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a schedule from 20:00 to 23:00 hours.

That’s how it is; will be held in the Chapultepec Forest Botanical Gardenbut something to take into account is that will be limited fault activitiesTherefore, the capital authorities recommend that Arrive at least two hours in advance to get a spot.

What are the recommendations?

What will they be able to enter the Botanical Garden with? The official social networks of the Bosque de Chapultepec indicate that those who want to participate in the picnics may enter with any type of food and drinks… but, not with those that have alcohol, such as beers or prepared drinks that carry it.

Prepare the basket because the Night Picnic is back? Here are some recommendations to enjoy your evening to the fullest ? Space is limited, we suggest you arrive two hours in advance

? You can enter with food except alcoholic beverages. pic.twitter.com/gVdfeKa93i — Chapultepec Forest (@ChapultepecCDMX) April 2, 2023

And finally, they indicated that the Forest does not sell baskets and/or food, as well as that visitors will not be able to enter with petssuch as dogs and kittens.

Now you know all about late night picnics so you’re encouraged to go!

