Political newcomer becomes new president of Montenegro – Djukanovic era ends

The candidate of the new party “Europe Now!”, Jakov Milatovic, clearly won the presidential election in Montenegro. According to election researchers, the political newcomer, who is supported by the pro-Serbian camp, won 59 to 60 percent of the voters in Sunday’s runoff. The pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic had to be content with 40 to 41 percent of the vote.

In Montenegro, an era of more than three decades is coming to an end, in which Djukanovic largely determined the politics of the small Balkan country on the Adriatic. The 61-year-old led the former Yugoslav republic to independence in 2006 and to NATO in 2017. At the same time, his rule was repeatedly overshadowed by corruption, nepotism and close ties to organized crime.

“This victory will change Montenegro”

The president who was voted out congratulated his successor on the night of the election. “The result is what it is, and sometimes you lose elections,” he told supporters in Podgorica. Preserving a civil, multi-ethnic Montenegro remains his vocation.

Milatovic was celebrated by supporters at the headquarters of Europa Now!, who chanted in chorus: “Milo (Djukanovic), it’s over!”. “This victory will change Montenegro,” said the election winner. Crime and corruption will no longer exist in the country’s politics. The road to Europe remains a priority.

The failed incumbent went into the runoff with the most votes from the first round two weeks ago, but was not considered a favorite. Because his challenger Milatovic supported the entire pro-Serbian camp, which had started with several candidates in the first round. Among them was the openly pro-Russian and pro-Serbian Democratic Front (DF). Its chairman Andrija Mandic ended up in third place in the first round. During Milatovic’s speech on election night, he stood right next to him.

Pro Europa

In the strongly polarized political climate, a need for new and fresh people prevailed among the electorate. This favored the 36-year-old Milatovic, who is close to the Serbian Orthodox Church, which is controlled from Belgrade. He was economy minister in the short-lived pro-Serbian government that served from December 2020 to April 2021. After the end of this cabinet, he and others founded the new party “Europe Now!”, of which he is Vice-Chairman. The party is committed to the country’s intended EU accession, but at the same time stands for its close ties to Serbia.

With the loss of the presidency, Djukanovic is leaving the last position of power that was left to him. More than two years ago, his DPS party was defeated by a coalition of pro-Serbian and reform parties in the parliamentary elections.

President stays in office for five years

In Montenegro, the president, who is elected for five years, only has protocol powers. In times of crisis, however, these can be upgraded. The largely pro-Serbian governments formed after 2020 proved unstable. As a result, Djukanovic dissolved parliament three days before the first round of the presidential election. At the same time, he scheduled new elections for June 11th.

The move was considered controversial. However, the parliament proved unable to elect a successor to Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic, who was overthrown by a vote of no confidence last August. He is still in office today at the head of an acting government.

According to observers, Djukanovic’s departure could change the country’s foreign policy orientation, since the pro-Serbian forces are likely to dominate the parliamentary elections in June. In the period leading up to 2020, Montenegro was a pioneer among the Western Balkan countries in EU rapprochement. Future, pro-Serbian coalitions would probably not turn their backs on the EU. At the same time, however, they could slow down EU integration through closer ties to neighboring Serbia, which is unwilling to reform.