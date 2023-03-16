Feyenoord vs Shakhtar LIVE Where to watch the return of the Europa League game?

The duels of the round of 16 in the europa league They start this Thursday in search of the ticket to enter the final stage of the tournament. the picture of feyenoord will face Shakhtar at home accompanied by the Dutch fans who are excited to see their team play the Champions League the following season.

They come from a 1-1 draw, where Feyenoord with a goal from Ezequiel Bullaude, managed to adjust to the score so as not to give the Ukrainian team the advantage in the return game. Now the move to the quarterfinals is at stake and in The Truth News We leave you the details to witness another great match on the European billboard.

possible alignment

possible alignment



Feyenoord on the one hand, comes from winning in the eredivisie, They are first in the table and if they go well, this season they could win the title and qualify directly for the Champions League. Shakhtar does not have it different in the Ukrainian Premier Leaguethe result is similar, it comes from winning and they are positioned in the first place of the table, which makes the duel an attractive and close match.

It is possible that we will see the Mexican Santiago Gimenez in the starting squad, with a goal scored and direct intervention for the 2-1 win over Volendam, arne slot will consider him for the goal-scoring nose that he has presented in recent games and find the goal number 5 in Europa League.

The possible alignment of the Dutch group could be the following: Wellenreuther, Pedersen, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman, Wieffer, Kokcu, Dilrosun, Danilo Idrissi and Giménez.

While Shakhtar could go out to win the match with the following lineup: Trubin, Mykhaylichenko, Matviyen, Bondar, Konoplia, Stepanenkon, Zubkov, Bondarenko, Durasek, Sudakov, Sikan.

Where to see the match and at what time?

Where to see the match and at what time?



The round of 16 of the Europa League will have a soccer morning-afternoon, with 6 games in the offing to seek qualification for the quarter finals. The Feyenoord vs Shakhtar duel will be available this Thursday, March 16, starting at 11:45 a.m. in Central Mexico time. It will be broadcast on the platform Star+ via streaming and through pay television channels in ESPN and FoxPremium.

