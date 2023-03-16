Union accuses deputy of pressuring to benefit private individuals

Chihuahua- The leader of the Ichisal Workers Union, Carla Cansino, pointed out that the deputy coordinator of Morena, Cuauhtémoc Estrada, intends to intervene in the functions of the organization by demanding that a person who was fired from the Ministry of Health, where he held a position administrative, be reinstated to her functions as an operational employee. She added that the fired person has not come forward to ask for any kind of support for the union, while the legislator has indicated that the labor organization could lose its registration.

Cansino explained that this week one of the employees of the Ministry of Health who was in a Directorate was fired from the unit. She explained that when she was unionized, she asked for a leave to separate from the labor organization, which she was given and now that she has been fired, the deputy, through her office “suggested” that the union ask her to return her job as employee.

The leader commented that the deputy is not empowered to intervene on behalf of a person, especially when the person involved has not requested the union’s support. “We do not agree that the legislator is giving statements against the Union, in addition to saying that the registration could be lost, when there are more than 30 years in which the organization has been strong and supported the personnel,” he mentioned.

He added that they disapprove that a labor issue wants to be politicized and managed from the office of a deputy. “Before making these remarks, we checked that it was from the deputy’s office and that was the case,” he said. He concluded that they do not know the reasons why the person left the unit, but he emphasized that he can go to present his case directly.