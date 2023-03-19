In Kabyle and karakou dress, the Algerians Ahlam Mosteghanemi and Khadija Benguenna cause a sensation

Ahlam Mosteghanemi and Khadidja Benguenna, the two influential Algerian women, recently shared snaps of themselves proudly wearing traditional Algerian outfits. Indeed, it elicited positive reactions from Algerians, who welcomed this initiative to celebrate the richness of Algerian culture.

In this wake, it should be noted that Ahlam Mosteghanemi is a well-known Algerian writer, both in Algeria and in the Arab world. She is the author of several famous works, such as “Dakirat al Jassad”, “Fawda al Hawas” and “Abir Sarir”. Her work is often praised for its ability to capture the experiences and emotions of Arab women. Khadidja Benguenna, meanwhile, is a journalist working for the Arab news channel Al Jazeera. And this, since 1996.

Benguenna and Mosteghanemi in traditional outfits: Internet users react

Indeed, the initiative of Mosteghanemi and Benguenna was very well received by the Algerians. They hailed their commitment to promoting Algerian culture. As a result, social media has been flooded with positive posts, comments and shares of their photos in traditional outfits.

Indeed, the two women are known for their attachment to Algeria. Let us recall that Khadidja and Ahlam have, on several occasions, expressed their pride in being Algerian. Moreover, they do not hesitate to reframe anyone who attacks their country.

This initiative also highlighted the importance of preserving Algerian traditions and celebrating the richness of Algerian culture. Especially since our heritage: dishes, outfits, accessories and songs have been the target of attacks by other neighboring countries.