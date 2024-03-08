Climate change, international conference in Orlando addresses challenges and strategies

MIAMI .- The Climate Correction Conference reaches its seventh edition this Friday, March 8 in Orlando, center of the florida, under the motto “Unite solutions, ignite change.”

The theme of the meeting, in which important figures from the environmental sector will participate, emphasizes the importance of collective action and proactive measures to address climate change.

Within the framework of the event, the Florida Environmental Defense Fund will present an “interactive map” that will help understand the effects of climate change, using public data from leading climate scientists.

According to conference organizers, the Fund’s presentation will bring about a “comprehensive representation” of future climate challenges and economic impacts in the Sunshine State.

Exhibitions

Among the organizations that have announced their presence this year are CLEO Institute, North America at Climate Group, with the talk Florida’s Climate Future: Sunshine State or Stormy Weather?

For its part, WWF will present Food Waste Warriors: OCPS and South Florida. Likewise, the programming includes the conferences Trauma and mental health in climate migrants and The role of carbon markets in the restoration of nature, among others.

During the event, participants will have opportunities to contribute to the formulation of viable solutions. There will also be networking sessions to encourage collaboration and the creation of alliances. Likewise, those attending the forum will have information about the latestadvances in science, policy and climate innovation.

Keynote speakers include Adam Lake of the North American Climate Group; Dawn Shirreffs, director of the Florida Environmental Defense Fund; Luca Martinez, conservation filmmaker; Jeff Moore, dean of the UCF Faculty of Arts and Humanities, and Johani Ponce, of the Huella Zero Program, among others.

This annual event takes on greater relevance amid unprecedented wildfires, extreme flooding and hurricanes, and the consequent urgency to address the crisis climate.

In 2023 alone, the United States experienced 23 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, the highest number on record. While government initiatives are underway, addressing this crisis requires collaborative efforts from all sectors.