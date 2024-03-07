Las Vegas has a date to see the A’s for the first time since move approval

LAS VEGAS.- The Oakland Athletics MLB They will be this weekend in Las Vegas for an exhibition series against Milwaukee, the first time at home since announcing the team’s relocation to the city.

The games will be held at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the franchise’s Triple-A Aviators, and are expected to sell out, however weather could impact attendance on Friday night.

The Nevada Legislature last June approved $380 million in funding for a $1.5 billion stadium, expected to be completed in 2028, after owners in November unanimously approved the team’s relocation.

Atlético.jpg Oakland Athletics fans protest plans to move the team to Las Vegas during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Las Vegas has hosted exhibition games since 1983, and the A’s played their first six regular-season games in 1996 at Cashman Field because of renovations to the Oakland Coliseum. Due to the permanent move, the fan base is furious with owner John Fisher.

The A’s on Tuesday revealed the design of the 33,000-seat stadium project, the final step in the relocation. It will be on nine acres of a 35-acre property at the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Doubts in the MLB:

Where the A’s will play from 2025 to 2027 has yet to be announced. Executives met with the city of Oakland to discuss a possible lease extension. Other possible options include the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park or Triple-A ballparks in Salt Lake City or Sacramento, California.

A Nevada teachers committee sued to block the state from distributing money approved by the Legislature for the stadium. Construction delays are also possible.

Source: AP