Eye movements in children can cause learning difficulties

Eye movements are those performed by the eyes, and whose role is essential for optimal observation. However, some adults, including children, present anomalies.

“When there are anomalies in this function, which in general is due to poor coordination of involved musclesit is very likely that the children have one poor understanding of the reader, and as a result, present learning difficulties”, says doctor Alejandor Lalama.

The early detection of these abnormalities is key so that the child follows an appropriate treatment, thus avoiding greater difficulties in the student life of the minor. For this reason, on World Reading Day, specialist Lalama highlights the importance of eye movements, as well as the signs that warn about possible flaws in them and their negative effect on the reading comprehension.

Types of eye movements and their relevance in reading

There are several types of eye movements, and each one of them fulfills one specific function for understanding and following texts, as well as for the person’s cognitive development.

1. Saccade movements: “They are fast and short movements that make the eyes from left to right, allowing the child to identify and read syllables, going from one word to another”, says Dr. Lalama.

two. follow-up movements: These allow the eyes to follow objects in motion, and are important for reading, as they allow them to effectively fix their gaze on texts from left to right, and from top to bottom, without complications.

3. Convergence movements: “Its main function is that the eyes focus on a nearby object, which in the reading process is essential for the clear understanding of letters and words surrounding the eye, and the association of the same ones with a meaning”, he emphasizes. Los Andes Optics expert.

4. divergence movements: In reading, the ability of the eyes to focus on nearby objects, and quickly change to focusing on nearby objects, is essential for a good understanding.

5. fixing movements: Allowing the eyes to remain fixed on a word or object, making them easier to remember.

Signals that warn of anomalies

“In many cases, due to ignorance or lack of attention, the priests were unable to detect in time those signals that warn of possible anomalies of these movementsand they interpret the difficulties in the reading comprehension as a learning challenge for the child, without the need to associate it with their vision”, warns the specialist.