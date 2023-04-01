Debate on the end of life: the College of Physicians says it is “unfavorable” to the participation of doctors in euthanasia

The Council considers, in an opinion delivered on Saturday, that a doctor cannot “deliberately cause death by the administration of a lethal product”.

The National Council of the Order of Physicians officially expresses its positions on the end of life. In an opinion published Saturday, April 1, after nine months of reflection by its departmental and regional councils, the council announces that it will be “unfavorable to the participation of a doctor in a process that would lead to euthanasia”.

While the conclusions of the citizens’ convention on the end of life, which could lead to a change in the law before the end of 2023 in this area by deciding on the legalization of “active assistance in dying”are expected on Sunday April 2, the Order of Physicians considers that a practitioner cannot “deliberately cause death by the administration of a lethal product”. It is also said “unfavorable to any possibility of setting up an active assisted death procedure for minors and people unable to express their will”.

The College of Physicians is more flexible on assisted suicide, under certain conditions. “In the hypothesis of a legalization of assisted suicide”, continues the press release, the council would ask for the establishment of a “conscience clause” for doctors, “which could be highlighted at any time during the procedure”. He also wants “assessment, eligibility decision for active assistance in dying, and accountability should be collegial“. If the Council is “unfavorable to the active participation of the doctor when taking the lethal product by the patient”he thinks “that the doctor who has not asserted his conscience clause could remain present and accompany his patient until his last moments”.