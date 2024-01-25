families spend the night at the Boston airport

BOSTON.- Massachusetts nor does it escape immigration crisis that goes through USA which has received the exorbitant amount of more than 8.5 million immigrants during the president’s administration Joe Biden and is currently struggling to find shelter for the growing flow of foreigners arriving in the state.

Images of the CBS Boston They captured dozens of people, including young children, in a makeshift camp at Boston’s Logan International Airport, sleeping under blankets, surrounded by their belongings.

In statements to the television network, Keturah Douze, a woman from Medford who cares for migrants, indicated that they are around 100 people spend the night at the air baseincluding families.

“While they’re at the airport they don’t have access to a shower, so there are bath wipes and small wipes just to clean themselves while they wait,” said Douze, who has collected cleaning supplies to help migrants.

It is not an “appropriate place”

This comes months after Massport interim CEO Ed Freni said the Logan Airport facility was not an “appropriate location” to house immigrant families.

The airport, which is often the first stop for immigrants from Haiti and Latin AmericaDuring November, it received between 20 and 25 foreigners daily.

“When they come to Logan, we meet with them and try to help them, but we have to emphasize that Logan is not an appropriate place to house people,” Freni stated at that time.

Immigration crisis

Governor Maura Healey informed the Massachusetts State Police on Monday that he was being paid overtime to patrol at night by the local air base. “The airport has been a wonderful partner and I really want to thank the people who are doing a wonderful job, including the members of the state police who work their regular shifts but who manage the entry and exit of people from the airport,” said the governor in statements to the press.

Healey, who blames the Biden administration for the massive arrival of immigrants, asked the federal government for support to address the crisis that has exceeded its assistance capacity, help 7,500 families with their emergency shelter system in November, so now, it places immigrants on a waiting list.

“We need DC to act. We need Congress to act. The path is there in terms of what needs to be done to fix the border situation, fix some of the asylum processes and get much-needed funding to some of the interior states. “who have had to bear the burden of a problem that is geopolitical and not the work of the state,” he asserted.

The governor, who has proposed paying part of the aid to immigrants with 700 million dollars in surplus from the state, asks the Democratic government an additional 250 million to address the critical immigration situation, which his office estimates could cost the “Bay State” $915 million next year.

State of emergency

On January 22, the presidents of the state House of Representatives and Senate were skeptical about endorsing this plan, considering that “it is too early” to make a decision.

Karen Spilkapresident of the Senate, indicated that she expects “action” from Washington, which is debating in Congress the approval of additional funds and new immigration policies.

“Biden presented a budget to Congress that would include some funds, millions of dollars in funds for states that are experiencing problems with an increase in immigrants,” the Democratic senator emphasized.

Healey declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts last month, after having received migration in August 2023 that was 89% higher than that recorded the previous year. “This is exponentially more than our state has ever served in our emergency assistance program,” he noted at the time.

Source: With information from CBS News Boston / The New York Post