Father and son accused of killing pregnant woman and her boyfriend in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Texas have charged a man and his son with the murders of a pregnant 18-year-old teenager who disappeared before Christmas and her boyfriend, who, according to authorities, were fatally shot in the head before their bodies were taken elsewhere and discovered days later inside a car.

Wednesday night’s arrests came more than a week after the bodies of Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, were found in a car in the parking lot of a San Antonio apartment complex, a crime scene that the city’s police chief originally described as “very, very disconcerting.”

Washington Moscoso, San Antonio police sergeant, told reporters that their deaths appeared to be the result of a drug deal, but did not provide further details.

Soto’s family has said she was overdue for delivery and had been scheduled for an induced labor when she disappeared the weekend before Christmas. Moscoso said investigators now believe the couple was murdered on Dec. 21, meaning they had been dead for several days before police found them in Guerra’s car the day after Christmas.

The murders have drawn attention beyond Texas, and Moscoso said “misinformation” about the case had exploded on social media.

“These two individuals are the only suspects we were looking for,” he said.

Police explained that Christopher Preciado, 19, was charged with capital murder and his father, Ramon Preciado, 53, was charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly helping his son move the bodies of the couple. It is unknown if the detainees have a lawyer and the San Antonio police have not responded to telephone and email messages.

Source: With information from AP