Federal court orders confiscation of assets of Commissioner Joe Carollo

MIAMI.- The federal court of the Southern District of Florida ordered a federal marshal, according to a document issued, to confiscate assets, cash and land belonging to Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, to enforce the sentence alleging civil corruption and for which the commissioner was sentenced to pay 63.5 million dollars, on charges of violating the first amendment.

On June 1, 2023, a jury found Commissioner Carollo guilty of violating the First Amendment of the Federal Constitution, for allegedly abusing his power as a public official and harassing two Little Havana businessmen in retaliation. because they supported a rival candidate in the 2017 electoral contest.

To carry out the sentence, the Southern District Court of Florida has ordered the federal marshal’s office to seize the commissioner’s assets.

According to the document published on social networks, the sheriff must recover two debts, one for 34.3 million and another for 29.2 million.

Carollo orden confiscar 2024-01-10 at 11.06.54 AM.png Order posted on Instagram Instagram

In June, the commissioner of Miami District 3 had 58 days to appeal the jury’s decision that imposed the $63.5 million on him.

The confiscation of Carollo’s assets would be the result of the legal battle of Little Havana businessmen, Martín Pinilla and Bill Fuller, who requested compensation for damages.

When this news broke, Diario Las Américas contacted Commissioner Carollo’s office to obtain statements on the matter. At the time of closing this information, we were waiting for a statement.

418991992_851924610064929_8446005985572667960_n.jpg Document from the Southern District of Florida published on social networks

(email protected)

@menendezpryce