Twitch, Amazon’s platform, lays off hundreds of employees

“I regret to announce that we have made the painful decision to reduce Twitch’s workforce by just over 500 people,” Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said in an email to employees published in a blog post.

These layoffs, which were initially reported by the specialized agency Bloomberg, occur when Twitch suffers an exodus of senior executives, in a context of cost reductions at its parent company, Amazon.

“It is clear that our organization is much larger than necessary considering the size of our company,” Clancy argued.

The platform is facing difficulties and recently announced that it will suspend its activities in South Korea starting in February, due to very high costs for internet use.

Twitch was acquired in 2014 by Amazon for approximately $842 million, and is presented as the world’s largest streaming platform for video games, with 31 million daily users.

Amazon launched its largest layoff campaign last year, which should reach 27,000 positions throughout the company.