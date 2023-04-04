Femininity Festival 2023

The gates are open – ticket sales have started

34 seminars in the beautiful premises of Freihof in Sulz (A), for the first time also in our DROPINA, as well as in the nearby nature enrich our festival of femininity this year. We are particularly happy about that colorful program for children and young people, for men and couples.

Brand new this year, we would also like to take you to our FESTIVAL – MARKET invite dem “Market of Beautiful Things” on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 20 exhibitors enrich the garden of the Freihof with their handicrafts.

The foyer on the first floor is open throughout the festival – as a place for encounters and networking, where coffee, tea and small sweets are offered, where you can stroll, discuss, marvel and laugh.

Our Red tent is open to all interested parties at the following times:

Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

The DROPINA is available to us this year as a wonderful seminar room and can also

can be viewed and experienced on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.