Festival Tremor kicks off its 10th edition with sold-out capacity

“ANDThis edition number 10 is to celebrate with everyone. I believe that there are some Azores before Tremor and some Azores after Tremor. Tremor came to change all of this”, Luís Banrezes, from the organization, told the Lusa agency a few days before the start.

Ten years later, Banrezes recognizes that “there is another responsibility” on the part of the organizers, but ensures that the “essence” of the festival is “guaranteed”, since “the fight continues to travel unknown territories” in the region.

This year’s edition, which is already sold out, features 37 artists, including bands, producers and DJs, and will include concerts in halls, “surprise performances” and shows in nature.

Alfredo, Angel Bat Dawid, Cobrafuma, Bia Maria, Pongo, Tramhaus, Unsafe Space Garden, Vaiapraia, ZA!, Fado Bicha, Divide and Dissolve, Chima Isaaro, Dame Área or Verde Prato are some of the names that will be present at the festival.

Between “emerging artists” and a “series of activities to explore the relationship with the community and nature”, Tremor wants to “continue to bring new things to the Azores”, according to the organization.

“We didn’t want to make a nostalgic edition, but we do want to think about the future. We created this lineup and these creative residencies thinking precisely about bringing new things to the Azores so that people can be surprised”, he stressed.

As part of the festival, there will also be the Míni-Tremor, dedicated to the younger audience, and the Recipes from the Baú initiative, which will allow festival-goers to have a traditional meal with the community of Rabo de Peixe.

Tremor also has seven artist residencies, one of which will result in the new show by Som.Sim.Zero, created from the work between ondamarela, the Association of the Deaf of São Miguel and the School of Music of Rabo de Peixe .

Luís Banrezes, who has been part of the organization since the first edition, promises that the Azorean festival will “continue to take risks” and “become involved with the community”.

“Tremor, since the first edition, has always been concerned with taking risks and doing things differently. We always try to look at the community and understand how we can improve it, whether in social conditions or in terms of inclusion”, he concluded.

The festival will run until April 1st and will have stages in the cities of Ponta Delgada and Ribeira Grande.

