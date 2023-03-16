FIFA boss: “Our football game will be the best”

After almost 30 years together, it’s time for FIFA and EA to part ways, an era thus coming to an end and for the first time ever, FIFA themselves will publish their next big football game. For EA, it is “Sports FC” that applies from now on and is planned to be released in July. But FIFA boss Gianni Infantino is not afraid of competition from the veterans and instead firmly believes that their FIFA will become the new standard in football games. In an interview with The Times, he had the following to say say:

“The new FIFA game – the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on – will always be the best e-game for any girl or boy, We will have news on this very soon.”

This goes hand in hand with what Infantino said last year:

“The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on – the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST.”

A lot of confidence in other words and it is actually still unclear if FIFA’s own games will be released this year or if it will not be until 2024.

What do you think about the upcoming football war, which will be the best?