Focus sends us into space with the cooperative game Void Crew

Think of it as an AA space fusion of Barotrauma and Sea of ​​Thieves. Four daredevils must team up to pilot their ship, and eight hands will not be too many: between asteroid storms, external attacks and technical failures, the crew will have their work cut out for them. It will be necessary to gallop in the corridors to recharge the reactors before jumping into a turret and ringing the guns. Extra-vehicular missions, for repairs or looting, are also planned. Destroying enemies in combat will allow us to monopolize their materials to strengthen our own cuckoo and sink us ever further into the frozen confines of the cosmos.

Space Goofs

Cooperation rhymes with customization, and Void Crew emphasizes intelligent construction of our shuttle. Gadgets, engines and armaments will need to be refined. But more than through the game mechanics, the customization will also be visual, with colorful space outfits and ship hulls to install. The tone seems very light, the LED helmets of our protagonists displaying emotive smileys, the colors contrasting with the dreary darkness of space. Let’s just hope this isn’t an excuse to sell yet another battle pass…

Void Crew is piloted by Hutlihut, a young Danish studio which is revealed at the same time as its first project. Far from being novices, their members have already been on the side of Path of Exile, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, INSIDE, Rise of the Tomb Raider or especially Deep Rock Galactic, THE benchmark for the kindly sassy four-player coop shooter. Great references for a team that claims to want “create engaging cooperative games that can bring people togetherIf you ever hang out with some pals at PAX East 2023 between March 23-26 (you never know!), you’ll be able to judge how well they lived up to their creed: Void Crew will be playable at the Focus stand. Failing that, you can always add it to your wishlist Steam.