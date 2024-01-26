Film director Carlos Vermut, accused of sexual violence by three women

The shadow of aggression once again looms over the cinema for the umpteenth time in recent months. The first this year. Three women have claimed to have suffered sexual violence by the Spanish film director Carlos Vermouthas revealed exclusively The Pass after carrying out an investigation in which the statements of the supposedly affected parties were collected: a film student, an employee of one of her productions and a worker in the cultural sector.

The three testimonies, which recount events that occurred between 2014 and 2022, have in common the fact that the director allegedly took advantage of his recognition and name in the film sector to have sexual relations with them without any type of consent. Vermouth won in 2014 Golden Shell of San Sebastian by Magical Girl and obtained several nominations in the last edition of the Goya Awards by Mantcora.

The filmmaker’s defense

However, this clashes completely with the answers that the filmmaker, with whom we have spoken up to three times, offers on the matter, also collected in the extensive report. I have always practiced rough sex in a consensual way because I think it is very importanthe assures, to which he adds that another thing is that the person at home later felt bad and perhaps at the time was afraid to say it and that, if so, that You can’t know.

I would like it to be published that I have had many relationships of many types, always wanting the other person to be well. And I think that having had a promiscuous sexual life and having had sex of many types can lead you to situations like this, the filmmaker insists.

Reconstruction of the episodes

The scenes appear detailed in the story of each of the women. The first of all refers to an episode that took place in May 2014 and in which the director, after being invited by her to go up to her house, became unexpectedly aggressive. He jumped on top of me and started to strangle me. I did not see him coming. I started kicking him. She was very scareddice.

The second of them describes a scene in which The filmmaker jumped on top of her and began touching her breasts without her consent, ripping off her bra. And the third, who worked for him, refers to the degrading treatment, both verbal and physical, that he received, beyond the violence of the sexual relations they had, and which culminated with an episode in which he recounts how She was locked in her house.

When the three are asked why they did not choose to report those treatments, the answers coincide in a barrier built on fear: two of them are afraid of losing their jobs; The third woman was directly afraid of not getting any again. And that is why they also wanted to remain anonymous.

However, the three agree that they have signed a sworn and signed statement, in which they confirm that they have spoken about these eventsand they also provide evidence to support their versions about the last episode in which the specter of sexual assault that, in recent times, flies over the cinematographic panorama is perceived.