Noem Galera, to Ivn Ferreiro after his criticism of OT 2023: Maybe they call you cantamaanas...

Although the audience data has not accompanied the expected return of Operation Triumph, The musical contest has not lost that whirlwind desire capable of sneaking into any conversation, social network or television program. Also in the music world, the performance of the program and the talent of the new regiment of triumphs are discussed. Who gave his point of view on the talent show was the Galician singer-songwriter Ivan Ferreirowhose words, converted into an arsenal of harsh criticism, have crossed the walls of the Academy.

Among other things, Ferreiro was asked in an interview for last chord about some controversial messages that he spread on X talking about OT. And he, without hesitation, crossed out the program butcherclaiming that he is far from music and that he plays with the dreams of some kids that 90% are going to have a pretty miserable life because of what they are promised in the program.

The criticism had names and surnames. After saying of Tinet Rubira it was a fool who is not interested in music at allaccuse the Academy professors of being cantamaanas: I would be burning all the time, it doesn’t seem to me to make any sense. And as if it were a game of table tennis, the ball has been returned by the teachers themselves.

Response in the middle of the gala review

In less than 24 hours they responded Noem Galera y Manu Chalk, the director of the Academy and the director of the musical section, respectively. She was during the review of the last gala and with a tone of humor. Let’s try to be more rigorous with this, because it can be better. And we are at a point where everything has to be fine, from now on. Let’s raise the levelGuix began, instructing the students.

Then the give and take ensued. But hey, it could have been a disaster and it wasn’t.synthesized Guix, to which Galera adds: Maybe they call you cantamaanas…. The response did not go unnoticed, like everything that happens in the talent showbut it was not intercepted by any of the participants, all of them oblivious to the networks and what happens behind the walls within which the national musical talent is cooked, not without criticism.