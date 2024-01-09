Neymar’s father supports Dani Alves before his trial with 150,000 euros and a lawyer

A little less than a month after he sits in the dock for the alleged rape he committed on December 30, 2022 at the Sutton nightclub, Dani Alves has received support that is as unexpected as it is surprising. According to the Brazilian media UOLNeymar Jr.’s family He has devoted himself to him both financially and with advice on legal matters.

The aforementioned source explains that Neymar da Silva Santos, the father of the Al-Hilal footballer, He has transferred 800,000 Brazilian reais to Alves, which in exchange amounts to 150,000 euros.. That amount would have been used as a mitigation of the damage caused, a circumstance recognized in Chapter III of the Penal Code that could make possible a reduction in the sentence.

The only condition for a defendant to be able to make this payment is to do so before the trial begins. Given this, the judge will be able to decide whether he considers that the reparation of the damage is sufficient or not to reduce the degree of the crime. In addition, Gustavo Xisto, one of Neymar Sr.’s trusted lawyers, would also be participating in Alves’ defense.

A trial with a date

After almost a year in preventive detention, Dani Alves has already entered the final stretch before the trial is held that could free him from prison or sentence him for more time. The Prosecutor’s request is nine years in prison, plus another ten years of surveillance and a restraining order for several years.explained Mayka Navarro, one of the journalists best versed in the case.

Section 21 of the Barcelona Court announced that the hearing will take place on February 5, 6 and 7, starting at 10:00 in the morning. In addition to the nine years in prison, the private prosecution demands compensation of 150,000 euros for the physical consequences. and psychological consequences derived from the aggression. An amount that the complainant initially rejected but later revoked based on the so-called law of Only yes is yes.