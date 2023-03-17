Finally a new persona! But it's not Persona 6...

All fans of persona series can look forward to the announcement of another game. However, the project of Atlus, Sega and Perfect World is not the long-awaited one persona 6. Instead is with Persona 5: The Phantom X a brand new mobile game on the way coming soon for iOS and Android will be available. In addition to the trailers, those responsible have also revealed initial information about the project. However, there is no fixed release yet.

Persona 5 spinoff

As the name of the game suggests, The Phantom X is a spin off of the one published in 2016 persona 5. In Tokyo, the story revolves around a new group of Phantom Thieves. In terms of play, the mobile offshoot should be based on role-playing games. The graphics are also very similar to the Atlus original. Persona 5: The Phantom X will be released as Free-To-Play titles to start. Various objects can be used with In-Game Purchases unlock.

Will the game also come out for the PC?

The Phantom X has only been officially confirmed for iOS and Android so far. A test phase that started on March 29, 2023 China begins, however, is also on the personal computer be playable. It is therefore quite possible that the mobile game – similar to Diablo Immortal or Marvel Snap – directly PC version receives. At the moment it is also unclear whether The Phantom X worldwide will appear. So far, the launch has only been for China promised.

When is Persona 6 coming?

After Persona 5 (buy now €39.11 / €36.99 ) was initially available exclusively for PS4 and PS3, followed last year by a version of Persona 5 Royal for PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Also the two predecessors – Personas 3 and 4 – are now available on current platforms. However, there is no information about the development of Persona 6 yet. In the last few weeks, however, circulated again and again rumours for an early unveiling of the successor!

